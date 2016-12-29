Travis County gets old federal courthouse for expansion

Inside the old federal courthouse in Austin, which was transferred to Travis County on Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The federal government has approved Travis County’s application to utilize the old U.S. courthouse for its probate court offices.

Travis County commissioners were handed the deed to 200 W. 8th Street on Thursday morning. The courthouse – built in 1936 – has been vacant since the new federal courthouse on West 5th opened in 2012. The U.S. General Services Administration declared the building surplus, and the county applied to take ownership of the property.

The probate court oversees mental health cases, an area Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez said could use more room than it has.

“In this particular case, the probate court would go into that building as well as the county clerk because she has to maintain the records of that court,” said Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez in a release. “People will be able to get a hearing in time so family members know exactly the services they need to get for their loved ones.”

Officials have been looking for remedies to the overcrowding at the Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse since voters in 2015 narrowly rejected a $287 million bond that would have paid for a new civil courthouse. The county said they will need to renovate and restore the building before they will occupy it in 2020.

Travis County was not the first group to apply for the deed acquisition. The Austin nonprofit Front Steps, who hoped to turn the building into housing for the homeless, previously had their application denied.

