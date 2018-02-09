Travis County fire officials extinguish second mobile home fire in less than 24 hours

Fire engine and ambulance at night Fire engine and ambulance at night (Photo: Thinkstock, Copyright 2009, Mike Watson Images Limited.)

TRAVIS COUNTY - The Austin Fire Department assisted Travis County Fire Rescue in putting out a mobile home fire Friday night around 9:20 p.m., less than 24 hours after a separate and fatal mobile home fire earlier that day.

The second fire was reported at 7608 Timber Hills Drive in Del Valle, Texas. Officials said the fire was extinguished and all occupants made it out safely.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire officials also put out a separate mobile home fire at 418 Hickory Ridge in Manchaca, Texas, which resulted in the death of a man estimated to be in his 50s, who was pulled from the flames by a bystander. His identity was not released as of Friday evening.

Officials did not immediately release the cause of either fire.

