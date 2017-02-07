Travis County cuts 14 positions due to lost grant money

Travis County Commissioners Court (Photo: KVUE)

Travis County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate 14 positions that fall under programs affected by Gov. Greg Abbott’s grant cuts.

Abbott pulled $1.5 million in grant money from the county on Feb. 1 over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s ICE detainer policy. The lost positions include family violence, veterans’ court and family drug treatment court programs. The reduction in force will be effective May 15.

“We want to be prepared in case there is additional -- additional actions against Travis County for lawful discretionary acts taken by duly elected officials trying to represent their constituency,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

County officials also plan to explore alternative funding for the affected programs.

(© 2017 KVUE)