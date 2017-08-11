Constable increasing parking enforcement during tax-free weekend

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies and volunteers from Travis County Constable, Precinct 5, will step up enforcement during the tax-free weekend to ensure compliance with disabled parking laws.

“Tax Free Weekend, like Black Friday, can bring out a certain mentality in people who, unfortunately, think it’s OK to break the law by using a parking placard that belongs to someone else or, to park in a disabled parking spot when they clearly do not require one. Deputies will be focused on seizing placards that are being illegally used or expired,” said Carlos B. Lopez, Travis County Constable, Precinct 5.

The fine for violating disabled parking laws is $500. TAP HERE to learn more about the Disabled Parking Enforcement Program.

TAP HERE for more information about the Tax Free Weekend.

