Authorities said the crash happened in near the 3100 block of Anderson Lane. (Photo: Google maps)

AUSTIN - A man has died after a train struck him in North Austin Saturday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The man, who ATCEMS believe was in his 40s, died at the scene of the crash near the 3100 block of West Anderson Lane.

This is a developing story that will update as more information becomes available.

