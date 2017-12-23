Trail of Lights to open for final night

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca)

AUSTIN - The Austin Trail of Lights will open for the final night on Saturday, December 23.

Rain and muddy conditions caused the trail to close on December 16, 17, 19, and 22.

According to the Trail of Lights website, gate tickets and all previous shuttle passes from those dates may be used on Saturday.

General on-site parking tickets must be exchanged in advance. You must submit your parking exchange requests no later than 4 p.m. on December 23, according to the site.

Austin Trail of Lights also said parking tickets from canceled dates may be used as a shuttle ride to the event.

According to their Facebook page, shuttles for the Trail of Lights will begin running early at 4:30 p.m. They will run from Toney Burger Center and Republic Square Park.

ZIP and Platinum ticket holders can enter early at 6 p.m. General admission gates will open at 7 p.m.

General admission passes and limited parking spaces are still available to purchase online.

Shuttle, ZIP, and Platinum tickets are sold out.

© 2017 KVUE-TV