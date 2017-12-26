Trail of Lights dims as takedown begins

AUSTIN - Christmas is officially over and crews have already started taking down 2017’s Trail of Lights.
Organizers said it took about a month and a half to set up, and they have more than 2 million lights, decorations, and the stage to take down.
They said they hope to have it cleaned up by Jan. 8 at the latest, weather-permitting.
The executive director said they have to be strategic with take down to do the least amount of damage possible.
PHOTOS: Inside the Trail of Lights
