Traffic signal timing slightly decreases Cesar Chavez commutes

traffic lights (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Drive times on one of downtown Austin's most congested streets are getting a little better.

The Austin Transportation Department changed signal times on Cesar Chavez after MoPac's Express Lane opened.

The change, however, has not been drastic. Commute times during morning and evening rush hours have gone down on average about two minutes.

They did this by keeping green lights longer, left turn signals are coming up later and the city has also changed some of the traffic light sequencing on streets that feed into Cesar Chavez.

Traffic engineers said they are working to keep the middle of Cesar Chavez between I-35 and MoPac as clear as possible.

This approach aims to relieve congestion all across the roadway.

"This wasn't a normal re-timing effort,” said Robin Osborne, City of Austin traffic engineer. “We tried to develop a strategy to try to fix the problem, rather than just going in and slapping a new timing plan in there and calling it good.”

Backups on Cesar Chavez have gone up since the MoPac Express Lane opened. Cesar Chavez is the only option drivers have to get on the Express Lane directly out of downtown.

To keep the commute times going down, the city said it will keep looking at data and consider redesigning of some intersections.

© 2018 KVUE-TV