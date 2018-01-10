Tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturns, catches fire in North Carolina

A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned in Oak Ridge. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

OAK RIDGE, NC - A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned Wednesday in North Carolina, killing some of the animals onboard.

NC Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver, Devin Edward Long, fell asleep while driving. Long hit an uneven surface on the edge of the road to cause the tractor-trailer to overturn. It later caught fire.

Long, 39, was sent to Wesley Long Hospital with minor injuries. He's being charged with Careless and Reckless Driving.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was carrying hundreds of turkeys, some of which died in the crash. Crews loaded the surviving turkeys on another truck.

After the crash, troopers say, the tractor trailer caught fire and a bystander helped the driver escape. @WFMY @NCSHP pic.twitter.com/xHFcUDib4g — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) January 10, 2018

Copyright 2017 WFMY