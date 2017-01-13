Tour showcasing funky Austin homes

Austin is known for its impressive real estate and this weekend some of the city's top interior designers will be showing off their skills.

The 4th Annual Tribeza Interiors Tour will feature homes located in south Austin, Tarrytown, Westlake and some in Mueller, which is known as the up-and-coming modern area of Austin.

Christine Turknet is one designer showing off her skills at the show. She has been designing homes in Austin for about a year. One of the features you'll find in her home is a giant bookcase.

"I think that it's really rare nowadays for people to have such huge bookcases, but for us it was a really functional choice," Turknet said. Her home also has a hidden wall which includes a hidden bathroom.

Turknet's design theme is clean, cozy and calming.

"My goal is to help people create a hidden sanctuary where they come home and they feel like they're enveloped in their dream home," she said.

The women at Bunker Lee Residential designed a home with a minimalist, modern setting with lots of storage.

"This is a house for someone to come in and live his or her best life," said Caroline Haley with Bunker Lee Residential. "Always having a place to either host 100 friends in your front yard or watch a football game on your outdoor patio."

Another stop on the tour is at the popular Austin container homes.

The tour will visit the following houses:

Allison Burke Interior Design - 1605 Newning Ave, Austin 78704

- 1605 Newning Ave, Austin 78704 Bunker Designs - 1193 Angelina Street, Unit A, 78702

- 1193 Angelina Street, Unit A, 78702 Christine Turknett Interiors - 3806 Tilley St, Austin 78723

- 3806 Tilley St, Austin 78723 Mark Ashby Design - 102 Skyline Drive, Austin TX 78746

- 102 Skyline Drive, Austin TX 78746 Merrilee McGehee Design - 3101 Oakmont Blvd 78703

- 3101 Oakmont Blvd 78703 N.Y. Harte Designs - Michael Torres' house - 1211 Newning Ave

- 1211 Newning Ave Page Home Design - 2605 Woolridge Austin TX 78703

- 2605 Woolridge Austin TX 78703 Tilton Fenwick Designs - 2506 Janice Drive

- 2506 Janice Drive Troo Designs - 2203 E 51st Street

The tour will take place Sunday, January 22, from 12 until 5 p.m. Tickets are available here for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the tour.

