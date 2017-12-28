Top Texas political stories of 2017

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The 2017 legislative session was marked by emotional debate, explosive moments and controversial bills.

One of the most controversial was the failed attempt to regulate restrooms. The bill by Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) would have required people to use restrooms and locker rooms according to the sex on their birth certificate in public schools and city- and state-owned facilities.



While it passed in the Senate, the bill never made it to the House floor for a vote.

But that wasn't the case for another controversial bill; Senate Bill 4, a ban on so-called sanctuary cities, was passed and signed into law. It requires all Texas law enforcement honor ICE detainers.

The bill was the subject of some of the most clicked-on stories and watched videos on KVUE.com, including the scuffle seen around the country.

On the last day of the regular legislative session, two Texas Representatives were waving to SB4 protestors who were being escorted from the public gallery when they were approached by Rep. Matt Rinaldi.

"He walked by, back and told us 'I called ICE,'" recalled Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. (D- Fort Worth).

"And we both, 'What? What do you mean? You did what?' And he said, 'Yeah, I called ICE.' And then he said 'F them.'"

When word of what happened spread on the House floor, it lead to pushing, shoving and yelling as Rep. Poncho Nevareaz made a beeline for Rinaldi.

Moments after the altercation, Rinaldi said he couldn't recall the details.

"I, I don't remember what was said on either side," said Rep. Rinaldi (R-Irving). "I just remember they were saying stuff to me, I was saying stuff to them. Both were designed to incite each other. All sides were emotional."

From fighting in May to standing together in August, lawmakers put aside their differences to pay their last respects to former Governor Mark White. As White lie in state in the Capitol, Democrats and Republicans remembered the man known for his dedication to education.

Lawmakers aren't set to meet under the dome again for more than a year, and many hope 2018 will be a much calmer year at the Capitol.

