Texas deer season to open to unseasonably warm weather

AUSTIN - Though the upcoming weather forecast for Texas is unseasonably and unreasonably warm, it is unlikely to deter hunters kicking off this year's deer season opener.

The general deer hunting season starts this Saturday and runs until Jan. 7 for North Texas, and until Jan. 21 in South Texas. A late youth-only season is slated for Jan. 8 through 21. For county specific regulations, click here.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, hunting prospects are expected to be good across the state. Alan Cain, TPWD program leader, said the white-tailed deer have had a stable population of around 4.3 million in the last few years thanks to good habitat conditions last winter and early spring.

This summer, unfortunately, had dry weather patterns, unlike the previous two years, which were consistent with widespread rain. The weather could impact final stages of antler development, body weight, and even fawn production. Cain said hunters should still expect a good hunting season.

There are new regulations for hunters for the 2017-2018 season. These include the establishment of chronic wasting disease (CWD) management zones. According to a press release, TPWD is requiring hunters to bring their animals to a check station within 48 hours of harvest if the animals are mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer, or other CWD susceptible species within the Trans-Pecos, Panhandle, and South-Central Texas CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones.

