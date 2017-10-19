Tim Duncan's daughter makes adorable court-side debut, internet reacts

SAN ANTONIO - Tim Duncan's sweet girl couldn't help but chew on daddy's sleave while the family sat court-side at Wednesday's season opener.
Monty Williams with Tim Duncan & Vanessa, baby is using Tim's shirt for a pacifier (r @gospurs927) pic.twitter.com/lWzliYinIX— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 19, 2017
Spurs fans exploded over 7-month-old Quill Duncan who was nothing short of adorable.
That baby's gonna go on to be the next NBA star just for chewing on Tim Duncan's shirt . https://t.co/V8PMPgIbrW
— Sharon Janelle (@sharon_janelle) October 19, 2017
I'm gonna need a GIF of Tim Duncan's baby eating his shirt.— Joe Ruiz (@joeruiz) October 19, 2017
Lol was that baby just teething on Tim Duncan’s elbow? So cute— ?? (@thatsbrownsugar) October 19, 2017
Tim Duncan’s baby is so cute ??— Murphy’s law (@King_Cole101) October 19, 2017
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs