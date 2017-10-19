Tim Duncan's daughter makes adorable court-side debut, internet reacts

(Photo: =)

SAN ANTONIO - Tim Duncan's sweet girl couldn't help but chew on daddy's sleave while the family sat court-side at Wednesday's season opener.

Monty Williams with Tim Duncan & Vanessa, baby is using Tim's shirt for a pacifier (r @gospurs927) pic.twitter.com/lWzliYinIX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 19, 2017

Spurs fans exploded over 7-month-old Quill Duncan who was nothing short of adorable.

That baby's gonna go on to be the next NBA star just for chewing on Tim Duncan's shirt . https://t.co/V8PMPgIbrW

— Sharon Janelle (@sharon_janelle) October 19, 2017

I'm gonna need a GIF of Tim Duncan's baby eating his shirt. — Joe Ruiz (@joeruiz) October 19, 2017

Lol was that baby just teething on Tim Duncan’s elbow? So cute — ?? (@thatsbrownsugar) October 19, 2017

Tim Duncan’s baby is so cute ?? — Murphy’s law (@King_Cole101) October 19, 2017

© 2017 KENS-TV