Tillerson speaks at UT on strengthening ties with Latin American countries

AUSTIN - A sold-out crowd packed the University of Texas campus Thursday to hear Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outline the priorities for his week-long trip to several Latin American countries.

He spoke at his alma mater on his first anniversary serving as secretary of state.

"It seemed like a really interesting thing to go to and hear the secretary of state speak," said master's student Katherine Whitton,

Tillerson will now begin a week-long tour of Latin American countries, including Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

He calls this a historic opportunity, saying countries in the western hemisphere need to band together to improve three things: economic growth, security and democratic governance.

Part of that includes renegotiating, or as Tillerson calls it, "modernizing" the North American Free Trade Agreement -- or NAFTA.

"I'm a Texan, former energy executive, and I'm also a rancher. I understand how important NAFTA is for our economy, and that of the continent, but it should come as no surprise that an agreement put into place 30 years ago, before the advent of the digital age, or the digital economy, before China's rise as the second largest economy, that NAFTA would need to be modernized," said Tillerson.

He also spoke about Venezuela, urging the government there to return to a democratic process.

"The Venezuelan people suffer because of a corrupt regime that steals form its own people," said Tillerson. "Venezuela boasts the worlds largest proven oil reserves, but riches are reserved only for the ruling elites. As a consequence. the people suffer. Venezuelans are starving, looting is common, and the sick do not receive the medical attention they desperately need."

A group of people stood outside the event holding Venezuelan flags, and shouting thanks for the support.

"For our hemisphere to grow and thrive, we must prioritize and promote democratic values, we must root out corruption in all of it's forms, in effect corrupt governance damages countries, the economy suffers, people lose faith in institutions," said Tillerson.

Tillerson also talked about the U.S. helping law enforcement in Mexico -- providing inspection equipment and training -- to help put an end to smuggling of drugs and people.

"Economic development and security reinforce each other. When individuals are living in poverty, a life of crime can look like the only opportunity available to make a living," said Tillerson.

But he did say the demand for drugs from Americans is much of the problem.

Reporters were not able to ask Tillerson any questions today, only a handful of UT students.

The University of Texas band also played, since Tillerson used to be part of the Longhorn band.

Tillerson left the campus to head to the first stop on his trip: Mexico City.

