Five injured after Christmas Day vehicle rollover: EMS

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - Five people suffered injuries on Christmas Day after a motor vehicle collision and rollover near Del Valle, Texas, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

EMS officials said the accident occurred near the 6900 block of Wolf Lane around 6:15 p.m. and that at least one of the patients was ejected from a vehicle.

Officials said two males -- one an adult, the other a teenager -- were transported via ground ambulance to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, and one boy to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Another teenage male was ground transported to St. David's with potentially critical injuries, as well as a second boy who was transported via STAR Flight to Dell Children's.

