Three more APD officers being evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure

Three more Austin police officers were sent to the hospital for evaluation after carbon monoxide alarms in their patrol vehicles went off Thursday night, APD confirmed.

The first officer was in the 2200 block of Bee Cave Rd. when the carbon monoxide alarm in his vehicle went off around 8:38 p.m. He was transported to Brackenridge by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services for evaluation.

Two more officers were in the 9000 block South I-35 when the sensor in their vehicle went off around 9:30 p.m. Their supervisor transported them to the hospital for evaluation.

All of the officers are being evaluated as a precautionary measure and are expected to be okay.

On Wednesday night, two APD officers were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

