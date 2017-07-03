Three men robbed San Marcos Plucker's, officials say

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Stolen puppy returned to Austin Pets Alive!
-
Search for swimmer at Reimers Ranch Park continues
-
Trump supporters hold a Freedom March
-
Verify: Is carbonated water healthy?
-
Missing Lancaster girl found dead
-
Father released after arrest
-
Protesters call for bar boycott on Rainey St.
-
Officials searching for missing venomous snakes following I-35 rollover
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
More Stories
-
Woman, 99, man, 69, among dead in crash following…Jul. 3, 2017, 12:47 p.m.
-
Taxi jumps curb at Boston airport, injuring 10 cabbiesJul. 3, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Shavon Randle was kidnapped, held for ransom over drugsJun 30, 2017, 6:21 p.m.