Three taken to Parkland after Navarro Co. home explosion

Home explosion in Navarro County

NAVARRO COUNTY -- Three people were injured when a home exploded in Navarro County.

It happened overnight in Dawson, Texas, between Corsicana and Waco.

A neighbor told WFAA at the scene that there were five people inside the home when the explosion took place. Three of them, including a husband and wife, were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The other two took themselves to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The neighbor says he helped rescue them from the debris of the home after the explosion. No homes near it were damaged, but a nearby church had 11 windows blown out.

A fire did start after the explosion, but it was quickly put out with an extinguisher.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but the neighbor told us that other people in the neighborhood had been complaining about the smell of gas recently.

