Thousands rally for 'school choice' at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Led to the Capitol by a marching band and dancers, an estimated 4,000 students, parents and teachers from across the state of Texas rallied Tuesday morning.

"What do we want," yelled Randan Steinhauser, the Texas advisor for National School Choice Week, to the crowd.

"School Choice," the crowd exclaimed.

"When do we demand it," Steinhauser replied.

"Now," answered the crowd.

They stood in support of "school choice," a phrase that now carries a political charge. It's the concept that parents should decide where their children go to school; be it public school, private, charter, online or at home.

Texans already get to make that choice, but some say it's not that black and white, because of the green.

"We have school choice already," said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to the crowd. "We do have one victory, but you have to be rich to have school choice."

Patrick and others argue many Texans can't afford the alternatives to public school. So they want lawmakers to change how property tax dollars are spent when it comes to funding education by implementing Educational Savings Accounts.

"Basically through an online account or a debit card, we give parents the opportunity to decide if they're going to spend those funds on private school tuition, on special needs care, on tutoring for their kids," explained Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The idea is your property tax dollars designated maintenance and operation that would ordinarily go to the public school district you live would instead follow your student. And if you chose an alternative to public school, that portion of the money goes into the savings account and a smaller portion stays behind to fund public schools.

But opponents say with Texas' tight budget and already underfunded schools, that's a bad idea.

"We know that money is gonna be tight. The last thing that we want to do is to take more money away from our school kids to create a voucher program which is a new corporate welfare entitlement that will go to benefit private businesses and not the kids," said Mark Wiggins, lobbyist for the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

Even in the crowd of thousands gathered were a handful of home schoolers, protesting because they're weary of taking taxpayer dollars.

"With those government monies will come regulation and 'accountability,'" said Paulla Broadway who homeschools her children. "That equals testing. We don't need STAAR tests, government tests in our home schools."

But both Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott back the idea.

"I hope and I urge that that law reach my desk and when it does, I will make the choice to sign it and authorize school choice in the State of Texas," Governor Abbott told the crowd after receiving an award from National School Choice Week, which organized the rally.

Last legislative session, the Senate passed a bill on "school choice" but it died in the House of Representatives. Law makers are hopeful legislation will make it through this time around.

To read more about Educational Choice, click here.

To read more on National School Choice Week, click here.

To learn more about the Association of Texas Professional Educators, click here.

(© 2017 KVUE)