Thousands march to Capitol for Texas Rally for Life

AUSTIN - Officials said thousands of people showed up to the 2018 Texas Rally for Life on Saturday.

The rally commemorated the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973, which legalized aborting throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

"It’s been 45 years since Roe v. Wade, and since then Texas has become the national leader in defending life," said Governor Abbott. "As Governor, I will fight for every child to have a chance at life. I thank our legislative leaders who work to pass laws that protect life, and so many Texans who continue to give a voice to the voiceless and fortify the culture of life in this state."

People came from all over Texas to show their commitment to protecting the rights of unborn children.

“I believe in justice for all people, and I think it’s a crime that innocent babies can be killed. We shouldn’t be killing people just because they’re smaller than us, just because they don’t have a voice,” said Brian McAeliffef.

Governor Abbott proclaimed Jan. 22 as Sanctity of Life Day in Texas.

