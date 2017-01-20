HAPPENING NOW: Protest at UT campus on Inauguration Day

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, you can expect big protests here in Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

As many watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump from their couch or from Austin events Friday, more than 20,000 are expected to protest throughout Downtown Austin Friday and Saturday.

Local high school students are also planning a walk-out during the inauguration.

The Austin Police Department has warned about road closures due to the scheduled protests. Here's a map of streets and areas to avoid as protests unfold both Friday and Saturday.

Austin police are mum on their exact safety plans, but they're no stranger to dealing with large crowds in Austin.



About 3,500 people are expected to march from Auditorium Shores to the Texas State Capitol at 5 p.m. Then about 20,000 people are expected to march on the Capitol for women's rights at noon.

