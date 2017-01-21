Tens of thousands attend Women's March on Austin

(Photo: Pat Buchta, KVUE)

The Women's March in Washington prompted more than 300 sister marches across the country, including one here in Austin.

APD estimated 50,000 people attended the march in front of the Texas State Capitol Saturday afternoon, many with a message to share.

"My body, my choice," a group of women said.

"Their body, their choice," the men answered back.

Some expressed anger while others promoted peace.

"I think there's a time and a place to be furious and this is the time," one woman said.

On President Donald Trump's first day in office, a sea of signs filled Congress Avenue in downtown Austin.

"Grab us by our brains," one woman said.

Thousands of men, women and children hit the pavement, each marching with a different message to the country's new administration.

Women's March on ATX Group supporting women's rights march and gather at the Texas Captiol. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2jVvKFx Posted by KVUE on Saturday, January 21, 2017

"Today if for my kids," Jodee Neil said.

She made the drive from Dallas because she felt she had to be here with her sign.

"It just represents the work that we have to do and the resisting," Neil said.

She said demonstrators like herself are fighting not just for women, but for anyone who feels marginalized by today's political climate.

"For all the women who are thrown away - it's for the healthcare they don't get," Neil said.

"I'm marching for women's rights, women's equality, for the gay and lesbian community," another woman nearby said.

Saturday's march was peaceful and no arrests were reported.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported that between 30 and 45 patients were treated for various medical complaints at the march. 15 people were transported to area hospitals. Some of the illnesses included overheating and chest pain, ATCEMS said.

After the march, the crowds gathered to listen to several important speakers on the South Lawn of the Capitol.

These speakers included former Sen. Wendy Davis, Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston), motivational speaker Lizzie Velasquez and musicians Gina Chavez and Tameca Jones.

