Thousands attend anti-abortion rally at Texas Capitol

Thousands marched in downtown Austin Saturday for the Texas Rally for Life.

The march began at 18th Street and Congress Avenue at 12 p.m. and went to the steps of the Capitol building. Organizers estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 people were in attendance.

The rally commemorated the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision which legalized abortion.

A look at the march from 18th and Congress:

Dora Esparza traveled from San Antonio to attend the rally.

"God forgave me for my abortion eight years ago, but daily I struggle to forgive myself," Esparza said. "It was the biggest regret I ever had in my life. It caused depression, substance abuse, self-injuries, almost suicide."

Esparza said her faith helped her heal.

"I give all the praise and honor to Jesus who actually got me out of depression," she explained.

Now, Esparza wants to help others who have had an abortion or are considering one.

"If more women were to stand up and share their story, other women could avoid going through what we've gone through," Esparza said.

"This is the most important issue of our time," said anti-abortion supporter Randy Andes.

Attendees at the march said they are hopeful that President Donald Trump will nominate an anti-abortion justice to the Supreme Court and work to defund Planned Parenthood.

Friday, Vice President Mike Pence took a strong stance against abortions in America.

"What a great message to send our country," Andes said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement in support of the rally:

"The attorney general’s office recognizes and applauds the thousands of men and women who stood before the Texas State Capitol in solidarity with the unborn. Rest assured that we heard your cry, and we swear to exhibit the same ardor and compassion in our defense of human dignity as you did today. The American experiment was built on the unalienable truth that all human life, regardless of race, creed, ability or gestational age, deserves the law’s protection. My office will not falter until that protection applies to every single Texan without exception."

