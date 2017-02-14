2,200-acre community approved in West Travis County

Map of the planned Thomas Ranch development. (Photo: Michael McCann Associates)

TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS - The Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved plans for Thomas Ranch, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Western Travis County.

Thomas Ranch, which would be built off Texas 71 and Paleface Ranch Road, will include approximately 3,300 homes, apartments, shops, entertainment venues and restaurants, town square and community gardens. The developers said the community will have access to Lake Travis and the Pedernales River.

“This is not going to be another subdivision with a sea of residential rooftops,” said Tom D'Alesandro of Blakefield, LLC, lead developer of the project in a release. “This is a full community built to have the heart and personality of a real Hill Country town, with everything from beautiful homes and apartments at a range of prices, a resort hotel for visitors, merchants and restaurants that the region can enjoy and offices to encourage working close to home.”

“As Western Travis County continues to grow, it’s important we welcome developers who can provide infrastructure for thoughtfully planned communities,” Gerald Daugherty, Travis County commissioner, Precinct Three, said. “Thomas Ranch is a community that the Spicewood area will benefit from, providing economic opportunity as well as improvements to existing streets off Paleface Ranch Road.”

D’Alesandro also addressed how developers would work to address the extra traffic in the area.

“Since the beginning of this project we have been working with Kimley Horn, a highly-respected national group of consultants who specialize in traffic planning and engineering. They have provided input to our master development plan approved by the county. This includes 11 points of ingress and egress to disperse traffic flow from the community, as well as improvements to Paleface Ranch Road,” he said. “This is a project that will take over 20 years, and as we develop the community, we will refresh our traffic studies and update our plans so that we are addressing the transportation needs of the area on an ongoing basis. We hope to have co-working spaces available as well, which in turn would reduce commuting for our residents.”

The community’s website states the topography of the area will determine how each section of the 2,200 acres are used, and that around one-third of Thomas Ranch “will remain open, native, natural or as designated parkland.”

