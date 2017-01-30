Therapy dogs ease tensions at Travis County family court

A woman with Molly, an Austin Dog Alliance pet therapy dog, at the Travis County Courthouse. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Some four-legged "therapists" at the Travis County Courthouse are helping de-escalate anxieties before custody hearings.

Volunteers and their approved canines from the Austin Dog Alliance greet those waiting to appear before Judge Darlene Byrne in the 126th Civil District Court. Byrne considers her courtroom, "the emergency room of the courthouse."

By the time families end up in her courtroom, Child Protective Services and other agencies have already intervened several times.

"Most of the cases CPS is involved in, I never see. So these are kind of the top of the iceberg," explained Byrne.

Which means cases can get very emotional and create a lot of tension. That's why Judge Byrne teamed up with Austin Dog Alliance in fall 2015. Just the presence of therapy dogs, like Molly, the 155-pound Great Dane, put people at ease.

Lawyers, court staff and families pet and love on Molly. They can't help but smile.

"It's not uncommon for us to walk up to any one of those groups of people and see people, physically, as soon as they see her, drop their shoulders a little bit and relax and say, 'oh this is just what I needed today," said Daniel Donner, Molly's owner and volunteer.

"I think having the therapy dogs roam the halls or our waiting area, is soothing," said Judge Byrne.

Since 2008, Judge Byrne' s caseload has increased every year by 50 percent, making Molly and her fellow four-legged therapists more important than ever.

Average number of active cases for Judge Darlene Byrne. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

Average number of CPS hearings that go in front of Judge Darlene Byrne. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

Average number of active children for Judge Darlene Byrne. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

