'Their mission is drug detection': DPS inducts three new K9 teams

AUSTIN - Training to become a K9 officer is an arduous process and typically takes about eight weeks, but due to the holiday season and the recent cold weather, it took a little bit longer.

In the end, the Department of Public Safety held a graduation ceremony Friday morning for three new K9 teams.

The three new teams are Clayton Blacksher and Netti, Adam Garza and Kelsey, and Matthew Walts and Loko. Each officer had a pin placed on his uniform, signifying his achievement. He also received a plaque from Captain Jason Griffin, the state canine coordinator. Griffin said these dogs will have a distinct purpose for DPS.

DPS Graduates Three New Canine Teams https://t.co/xOe7EQ4cjF pic.twitter.com/hFycOXFfe1 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) January 19, 2018

"Their mission is drug detection," Griffin said. "That can come in many forms. Obviously, the bread and butter of the highway patrol and the main function will take place on the highways."

While the department needed to make sure the officers were ready for this position, they had to be just as certain about the dogs. There were nine dogs that went through the field to see how they handled all types of situations before three made it to graduation.

For these dogs to take on these roles, Griffin said they needed a certain type of attitude.

"They have different personalities," Griffin said. "We do like to see aggression, and it's not aggression towards people. It's aggression towards whatever it is they're looking for -- in this case, it's narcotics. That odor of narcotics."

While most people think about dogs as pets or companions, these officers view them differently -- as partners.

"They are not to be treated as pets," Griffin said. "These are working dogs. When they go home in the evenings after their shift, they get kenneled and they get well taken care of. They don't mingle with family or don't mingle with other pets. They are strictly a working dog."

Part of this training also looked at the demeanor of these officers and how they interact with the dogs. In the end, many of the officers end up later becoming teachers to train the next set of officers.

There are now 45 total K9 teams across the state of Texas. These three new pairings will be sent to Dumas, San Angelo and San Antonio. The next class will take place in September.

