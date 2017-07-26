The Way: The story behind the hit song
19 years ago, Austin-band Fastball released "The Way," a song which would spend seven weeks on top of the charts. While many are familiar with the famous chorus, far fewer know of the true - and terrifying - story behind that harmony.
KVUE 10:14 PM. CDT July 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
APD investigating large fight at Fiesta Gardens
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
Officer shot during struggle with suspect, shooter dead
-
VERIFY: Have big city convention centers already lost $66M?
-
Is traffic worse at night?
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Ford files response to APD officer's lawsuit
-
Lightning sparks several fires in Leander, Cedar Park
-
Gas pump skimming on the rise in Travis County
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
More Stories
-
The Way: How a Salado couple's tragic story inspired…Jul 26, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
Officials: All 400 Ford police SUVs likely to be…Jul 26, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Man killed, woman injured in North Austin shootingJul 26, 2017, 8:22 p.m.