The wait is over: 44 kids adopted in Travis County

An emotional moment as a girl was adopted in Travis County as a part of Adoption Day. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - While almost 4,000 kids are waiting to be adopted in Texas, in a matter of hours Wednesday, 30 families grew by a member or two.

Forty-four kids of all ages have a new place to call home as families celebrated Adoption Day in Austin.

“I'm happy, and I’m really thankful for this day,” said Destiny-O’Kara Clarke, who was adopted by her grandparents. “It's special, really special. It's like I’m reborn, I have a new life."

Sarah Hardway, who adopted Destiny, said it had been a long time coming.

“It's been so long, but at the same time it's been so good,” Hardway said. “The two years is worth waiting for this day to come, it's worth waiting."

Hardway said while Destiny has always felt like a daughter, it’s nice to finally have it official.

“From now on everything she does, it's like it's a part of me. Whatever she does with me, it's a part of me. I feel like I’m part of her inspiration,” Hardway said as she talked about Destiny’s bright future.

Thirty families grew a bit bigger on Wednesday, but there are thousands of more kids that need to be adopted.

One of the judges said she hopes they get to a point where there are families waiting for a child to adopt instead of the other way around.

