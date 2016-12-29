The best Texas license plates of 2016 have been revealed

AUSTIN – The best, most classic and funniest personalized Texas license plates for 2016 have been revealed.
Starting with a list of over 30,000 different personalized plates, My Plates narrowed down the competition to 27 plate messages across nine categories.
“Every day across the year we see very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and sometimes heated debates in order to cut it down to our final selection.” Steve Farrar, President of My Plates, said in a press release.
According to a press release, My Plates continues to grow with more than 300,000 plates being sold in Texas.
My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2016:
Best Texas/USA Pride Plates 2016
TEX BORN
I@MURICA (I love America)
TXN BLUD
Best College Plates 2016
EYZOF TX (Eyes of Texas on burnt Orange plate)
ATX AGIE
LSU@MAMA (on a Purple plate)
Best Plate Speak Plates 2016
YULQQKN (You looking)
URNZVAY (You are in the way)
L8R G8OR (Later Gator)
Best Romantic Plates for 2016
2 WIFEY
MRS@MR (Missus loves Mister)
LV@UMORE (Love you more)
Cutest Plates for 2016
MEEEOW
WUF WUF
ANMAL@VR (Animal Lover)
Funniest Plates 2016
EVL TWIN
GOAL DGR
GOT BAIL
Best Movie Themed Plates 2016
CHWBACA (Chewbacca – Star Wars theme)
DEADPUL (Deadpool)
CPTMRCA (Captain America)
Best Sports Related Plates 2016
DA CWBYS
GO CUBBZ
HUT HUT
Best Auto Related Plates 2016
PORSHAH
YBUYGAS (on an electric car)
LIKE NEW
(© 2016 KENS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs