The 2018 Rodeo Austin lineup is here

AUSTIN - The Rodeo Austin 2018 and ProRodeo concert lineup is here!
According to Rodeo Austin, the annual rodeo event hosts over 100 live music performances during its 15-day Fair and Rodeo -- the perfect blend of a longtime Texas tradition and the Live Music Capital of the World.
This year's selection includes a mix of Texas Country, Alternative Rock, Hip-Hop and many more.
The "main stage" lineup consists of:
March 10, Josh Turner
March 11, Duelo
March 12, Ludacris
March 13, Cody Johnson
March 14, Chris Janson
March 15, Young The Giant
March 16, Josh Abbott Band
March 17, Justin Moore
March 18, Tracy Lawrence
March 19, Lanco
March 20, Gladys Knight
March 21, Lee Brice
March 22, Dwight Yoakam
March 23, Turnpike Troubadours
March 24, Kevin Fowler
Tickets go on sales Friday at 10 a.m.
For more information and the complete lineup, please visit the Rodeo Austin Facebook page or website.
