The 2018 Rodeo Austin lineup is here

2018 Rodeo Austin

AUSTIN - The Rodeo Austin 2018 and ProRodeo concert lineup is here!

According to Rodeo Austin, the annual rodeo event hosts over 100 live music performances during its 15-day Fair and Rodeo -- the perfect blend of a longtime Texas tradition and the Live Music Capital of the World.

This year's selection includes a mix of Texas Country, Alternative Rock, Hip-Hop and many more.

The "main stage" lineup consists of:

March 10, Josh Turner

March 11, Duelo

March 12, Ludacris

March 13, Cody Johnson

March 14, Chris Janson

March 15, Young The Giant

March 16, Josh Abbott Band

March 17, Justin Moore

March 18, Tracy Lawrence

March 19, Lanco

March 20, Gladys Knight

March 21, Lee Brice

March 22, Dwight Yoakam

March 23, Turnpike Troubadours

March 24, Kevin Fowler

Tickets go on sales Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information and the complete lineup, please visit the Rodeo Austin Facebook page or website.

