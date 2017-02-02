Texas y'all: Spice up conversation with Alamojis, TexMessages

The Alamoji app offers emojis specific to San Antonio. (PHOTO: Alamojis courtesy of Visit San Antonio) (Photo: Visit San Antonio, Custom)

Two free apps can help you add some Texas flare to your text messages.

The Alamoji app features San Antonio-themed emojis, including everything from showing outdoor activities in the Alamo City, to the Alamo itself.

Cascarones, a fiesta medal and a Pearl Brewery sign are also up for grabs.

The app is available to download on Apple and Android phones.

To install the Alamoji app on an iPhone, for example, you can go into the general settings menu, then keyboards and install the Alamoji keyboard.

The TexMessages app also features stickers you can text to your friends.

They include cowboy boots, an oil well and stickers featuring major Texas cities.

The app is also free to download through the Apple App Store. However, you can pay around $1 to unlock more Texas stickers.

You will need to tap the App Store button while you are typing a text to add in a TexMessage and turn TexMessages on under the "Manage" tab.

