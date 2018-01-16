Texas travelers stuck on the roads for hours

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Slowly but surely, Carlos Pol made it to the Austin area.

“I didn't know it was going to be this way,” he said.

His semi truck was covered in icicles as he drove into Austin from Houston -- his trip was 7 hours long on Highway 71 because of a major accident between two semi-trucks.

Hunter Viellock was also stuck behind the same wreck.

“Jack knifed,” Viellock said about the accident. “So there was about a 45-minute back up at Smithville I believe."

His car was also coated in ice as he carefully drove on 71 to Austin.

"Every time I'd slide a little bit I'd, you know, catch myself and say, 'whoops, I probably need to slow down,'" Viellock said.

TxDOT’s crews spent the afternoon treating major highways like 290.

As of Tuesday afternoon, TxDOT said they will wind down treatment in the evening and there will be a crew overnight to monitor and treat any icy spots that may appear because it appears conditions are improving.

Donovan Kokel, who owns Denver’s Towing and is a veteran tow truck driver, said “I have been doing this stuff for a long time and it's not the norm. Usually when there's ice or anything in Austin people are wrecking out, having all kinds of problems."

For Carlos Pol, he said he will have to travel back to Houston.

"As long as you're careful, you're driving safe, you'll be okay,” said Pol.

If you have to travel, it would be best to avoid overpasses because some of them still have ice patches.

