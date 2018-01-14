Texas This Week: Andrew White, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate

Andrew White (Photo: The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN - Houston entrepreneur Andrew White wants to return to the Austin home he lived in for four years: the Governor's Mansion.

White's father, Mark White, was the Governor of Texas from 1983 until 1987. He was most widely known for education reforms, including no pass-no play.

Andrew White sat down with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to discuss his platform.

Question: Tell our viewers a little bit about yourself and why you want to be the next Governor of Texas.

White: "Sure. I've never considered myself as a politician. I've been an entrepreneur, starting companies, my whole life, 20 years. But my father passed away five months ago and at his funeral, hundreds of people came up to me and told me about how when he was Governor in the 80s he made the hard decisions to benefit our state. And it was an emotional time, and I heard about no pass, no play. I heard about teacher's salaries and lower class sizes. And one person even said how the seatbelt law saved his life. And at the exact same time as my father's funeral, in Austin, our Governor had called a special session essentially for a bathroom bill and a tree ordinance plan. And I realized that our state leaders aren't focusing on the things that matter like education and healthcare. And so I'm running to bring sanity and reason back to state government so that Texans can have hope again. I believe that Texas can do better."

Question: Because you lack political experience, do you feel it's a little ambitious for your first run at this to be for Governor?

White: "Well, we need someone who can win and I can beat Greg Abbott in November. I've got 20 years experience building businesses. I know how to create jobs. I know how to tackle complex problems and I know how to build consensus over difficult issues. And these are traits that a governor needs to have. We need a governor who is a uniter, not a divider. We need someone who's willing to work with people on both sides of the issue to make progress. Those are the same traits that I had as a business leader and those will be the same traits that I have as a Governor."

Question: Gov. Greg Abbott has a very large war chest. He is also seen quite favorably given his response to Hurricane Harvey. So, why do you feel now is the time to take him on?

White: "Let me answer a couple of those questions. First of all the war chest; as an entrepreneur, I'm not intimidated by people that have more money than I do. It motivates me. I've always been scrappy. I've always competed against multi-billion dollar companies and done well. And so, I realize that when it comes to raising money, this is sort of a David and Goliath situation where I'm out-gunned and out-numbered -- but remember -- David won. And so I'm focused on this and we will get the money that we need raised to put up a competitive race."

"I live in Houston, and I have a small boat and it just so happened, I had brought my boat in from the bay and it was in my garage. The storm happened, and I got a phone call first thing in the morning from the police asking if they could use the boat. I then spent five days in the water all around Houston rescuing people, and that was only a few days after my father's funeral. So the thought about running for Governor started at my father's funeral and then Harvey happened...The experience of being in the water, working hand in hand with the police officers and firefighters and just citizens around the state was really overwhelming, and it changed me forever. And after that when I saw what was happening in our capital with Abbott and Patrick and the extremism, that's happening in our state, where they're focused on bathroom bills and tree ordinances, not education and healthcare. I realized it was time for me to step up."

Question: What are your thoughts on the recovery of Harvey in Houston?

White: "A lot more needs to happen and it needs to happen faster. I realize that if you live in Dallas or North Texas or West Texas, you may not really understand what's happening in Houston and in Beaumont, Port Arthur, and the whole Gulf Coast. But there are still 10,000 people living in hotels. And it's been months. You would think that a Republican Governor working with a Republican President with a Republican controlled congress, we could make things happen faster. These are our own people. So, I have a problem with that. I also have a problem with this rainy day fund that we have. We've got 10 billion dollars of our own money saved up for a rainy day. And our governor won't tap it. So he calls a special session, an emergency special session, for a bathroom bill and a tree ordinance but he will not call an emergency special session to deal with Hurricane Harvey. And that to me doesn't make any sense at all. And so, I'm upset with that, and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. But I will say this, on a personal level, if you could have seen the people of Texas respond to that emergency, it would have given you chills; you would have cried. It was just amazing to see people working; they did everything they could do. If you could drive, you were a driver. If you were in medicine, you were helping people with medical issues. If you had a boat, you were in your boat."

Question: Before you can even get to the point where you're challenging Gov. Abbott, you first have to win the Democratic primary. And your biggest contender, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, is seen as a favorite among some Democrats. What's your strategy in beating her?

White: "Sure. There's nine total candidates and I'm not running against any one of those in particular candidates. I'm running my own campaign. I'm getting my message out across Texas which is a message that says we want to bring sanity and reason back to government. We want our leaders to be data-driven and factual driven. And we want to bring back hope to Texans. So, that message is a message that I think resonates both with a Democratic primary and also in general. Another thing that we're asking and we're letting people know is when you pick a Governor in the Democratic primary, you need to pick somebody who's going to win in November. I can beat Greg Abbott in November."

Question: Why do you feel you're stronger and you are the person that would beat him over the other candidates in the primary?

White: "Well, because of my experience, first of all. I have the ability. I have the heart, and I have the fight to beat Greg Abbott and to fight Donald Trump and all the extremism that's going on in our society today. It's a passion for me. I have the ability -- I think -- to go out there and do the hard work of raising money. It's going to take a lot of money, and that's not easy. I'm committed to that, and ultimately, the messages of somebody who wants to work with both sides. I'll work with any party, with any person who wants to make progress in our state. I'm against the 'us versus them' philosophy where you just throw these verbal hand grenades at each other, and you dig these foxholes, and you just dig them deeper and deeper and deeper. You don't ever make any progress. So that message is one that I think resonates with the statewide voters as well as the primary voters."

Question: Perhaps one of the greatest challenges that you are facing in winning over some liberal democrats is your stance on abortion. For people who are not familiar with your opinions and your values when it comes to that, tell us where you stand.

White: "I actually don't think it's an issue at all. I believe that women should make their own health care decisions. I trust women. I support Roe v Wade; it's the law of the land. It's been that way for 40 years, and I will go one step further; when I'm elected Governor, I will veto any legislation that restricts a woman's right to choose. My personal views are just that: they're my personal views. But as a Governor, that's the way I'll lead."

Question: Are you comfortable sharing those personal views with us?

White: "It's a choice that I wouldn't have my wife and I. We wouldn't make. It's a choice that we wouldn't have our children make, but again, these are just personal views. The important thing is -- it's my choice. And that's a choice I want other people to have to. It's their choice, and that's a choice I respect."

Question: Your father really touched a lot of people and was widely known as the Education Governor; he was liked and respected by people on both sides of the aisle. How will you kind of compete with that legacy or what will you do to stand out and not be in the shadows of your father?

White: "Well, you know, he passed away five months ago, and it's still fresh. I used to have a chip on my shoulder about being the Governor's son, right. I used to not want to be known as 'oh he's just the Governor's son.' I spent my whole life that way until my father passed away. And now I want to be known as the Governor's son because I'm proud of him. And so, I would love to be in his shadow. I'll take it all day long. And he led in a way that took chances. He knew what was right for Texas. His favorite quote from Sam Houston is 'do right and risk the consequences', and that's a powerful quote. And it's the style of leadership I want to bring as well because our leaders should care more about our kids' education than their own reelection. I think for some reason, somehow, we've gotten off track. You know, politicians care about getting re-elected and not about anything else. And it should be the other way around. Your reelection should be something you care less about because you care so much about education and healthcare and the things that matter. We don't have that today as much, and we certainly don't have it in the Governor's office and the Lieutenant Governor's office."

Question: When it comes to school finance in particular and how it ties into property taxes as well as a host of other things, I think those are two of the biggest issues --if you ask Texans -- if you go out and talk to homeowners. That's what they say they care about. Their property taxes and school finance system. Talk to me about your thoughts on how we address those issues.

White: "So here's how it works: education and healthcare make up 70-percent of the Governor's budget. So, he's responsible for education and healthcare in Texas. And in education, we're 43rd in the nation, which means he's failing at that. And in healthcare, I don't have to go. I don't have to tell you how bad that is, right? We have the most uninsured people in the nation. We have more mothers dying of pregnancy than any other state, in most other civilized nations. And so he's failing at that as well. For me, the changes that need to be made start from everything as far as paying teachers more. We need to have a $5,000 teacher pay raise. It's a much needed pay raise. And I can pay for that by closing a 5-billion dollar property tax loophole that benefits commercial property owners. So these things are all connected to property taxes ultimately. The state's been shirking its duties in education and healthcare and forcing all of the requirements to fund those things onto the counties. And the counties have been, obviously, raising property taxes because of that. And so, as part of fixing this problem, if you focus on the things that need to happen in education and in healthcare, expanding Medicaid for example, that takes a lot of pressure off of the county budgets. So, using more numbers -- our state education -- we used to pay 40 to 50-percent of our education budget at the state level on the education item and now it's only 38-percent. So the state's going from high 40s to high 30s and all that money just goes into the budget at the county and they have to figure out ways to pay for it all."

"Commercial property owners are skyscraper owners primarily. And from what I can tell, a lot of those companies are owned by out of state reets. So, the homeowners have been paying their fair share for a long time, and it's just time for the skyscraper owners to step up."

Question: Any final thoughts you would like to share with our viewers?

White: "I think it's time for a change. We've got leaders who don't believe in math. We have a governor who is focused on the fringe elements, the most extreme people in his party, and he's ignoring the needs of the 28 million Texans who live here. And so this campaign is all about bringing sanity and reason back to Texas so that people can have hope again."

