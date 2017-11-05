Texas This Week: AISD's $1B bond proposition

AUSTIN - On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Austin voters will head to the polls to vote on a $1 billion bond proposition for Austin Independent School District.

The money would be used to renovate or build 16 campuses in accordance with the district's Facility Master Plan. Supporters say it will bring 21st-century learning spaces to students, while opponents argue the price tag is steep and that money could be better used.

In Texas This Week, AISD School Board Member Cindy Anderson debates Travis County Taxpayers Union Analyst Roger Faulk about the proposition.

