Texas State students set up in hotels after complex continuously delays move-in

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Leanna Peacock and Davis Range are two Texas State University students who have one thing in common -- frustration.

It's nearly two months into the fall semester and these students say they don't have a place to call home.

Both Peacock and Range were supposed to move into The Pointe Apartments on campus, but they say the complex is having issues. The students are now staying at hotels.

The students told KVUE Tuesday the complex is having problem after problem.

"The walls were not painted, there were holes in the walls, the counter wasn't on, my fridge wasn't there, oven wasn't put in," Range said.

Both students say management at the complex promised them they could move in on August 15. However, they received this letter from the property manager a few days later stating they couldn't move until sometime near Sept. 22 due to failed inspections with the sprinkler systems.

The complex has been giving students two options: stay in a hotel at the apartment's expense or with a friend or relative and be awarded $75 a day in the form of a gift card.

"Everyone is hearing different things and saying we are going to be able to move in," Peacock said.

A second delay letter was sent after Sept. 22, this time stating they needed more time for a Fire Marshall inspection.

The new date given was Oct. 13, but the students did not move in.

"It's super frustrating, it's just really frustrating on my parents too because I'm also very dependent on them and my mom is like, 'Should we pay? I don't want late fees,' and I'm like, 'I don't know,'" Peacock said.

Another letter came and another date was given by apartment management, this time Oct. 28. Officials say its due to construction delays.

On Tuesday, KVUE stopped by The Pointe's leasing office and it was closed. A letter on the door stated to call a number listed for questions. KVUE called and asked for the property manager and employees hung up the phone.

At this point Peacock and Range don't believe their apartments will be ready by Oct. 28.

Peacock is at the point of breaking her lease and walking away, but not Range.

"I don't expect much more, I just wanted to know the truth and I want what they promised me," Range said.

KVUE also reached out to Asset Campus Housing, the company that owns the Pointe Apartments. The company sent KVUE the following statement Wednesday morning:

"The developer of Pointe San Marcos is continuing to work with the city to make sure the property is ready to welcome residents to their new home. Unfortunately, the process has faced some unanticipated delays, and those are being worked through as quickly as possible.

“The property has given students in excess of $100/day in compensation, on average, so far, depending on whether they choose to stay in a hotel (at Pointe San Marcos’ expense) or if they choose to arrange their own temporary housing. The property has also contracted with a shuttle service to provide ongoing transportation between campus and the hotel.

“We realize the delays have been a significant inconvenience for students and their families. Pointe San Marcos continues to stay abreast of the situation and is working tirelessly to ensure residents can move into their apartments as soon as possible."

