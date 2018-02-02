Texas State student leader issues apology for racist social media posts

(Photo: Instagram)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Connor Clegg, Texas State University's student body president, has issued an apology after upsetting his fellow students with social media posts many have deemed racist.

Posts on Clegg’s Instagram profile appeared to show him photographing Asian tourists with the caption, “Got ‘em again. #selfie #kimjongil #kpop #asianfellows #pearlharborwasbad #assholes #selfiebombrevenge #gottheirass.”

An additional post showed multiple nuns walking along streets with the hashtags #holybooty, #idcloisterthatass and #amen.

Following the controversial posts, Texas State students and alumni mobilized for his removal from student government and an online Twitter petition garnered more than 700 endorsements. Student groups also plan to protest on campus Monday.

According to the school newspaper, The University Star, Clegg has apologized for the posts.

“It was stupid, it’s stupid high school, locker room talk if even,” Clegg said to the paper. “I remember I was in Europe, having fun and at the time I thought it was funny. Now, I can guarantee that I have grown up since then.”

University President Denise Trauth released a statement this morning saying that Clegg apologized and she expects students to uphold the university's core values of diversity, inclusion and unity.

Clegg's Instagram has since been deleted.

© 2018 KVUE-TV