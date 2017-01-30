Texas state rep. to file resolution against Trump's immigration order

People at Austin's airpor ton Jan. 29 protesting President Donald Trump's immigration plan. (Photo: Jason Puckett, KVUE)

TEXAS - Dallas-area representative Rafael Anchia plans to file a resolution Monday at the Texas Legislature that would condemn President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

In a tweet from Anchia's account Saturday, he said he is asking the Texas House of Representatives to condemn Trump's executive order that called for "extreme vetting" on people traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The resolution to be filed condemns Trump's executive order "as an open act of discrimination against Muslims, as a constitutional violation against legal residents of the United States, and as a violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the United States Constitution."

While several Texas Republicans have said they supported Trump's ban, the Texas congressional delegation has been largely silent, according to the Texas Tribune.

As a part of protests that unfolded across the country in the days following the executive order, hundreds of people gathered outside the arrivals area of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday.

