LBJ Student Center evacuated after second threat of the day, Texas State says

Texas State Bobcats

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Texas State police have evacuated the LBJ Student Center after a second bomb threat was reported Tuesday, Oct 31.

Police have not confirmed if this threat is connected to the one that was reported around 12:30 p.m., which police said came from the same cell phone accused of making a bomb threat last week.

Officials said as a precaution they evacuated the building, but all classes and university activities are expected to continue. Police ask people on campus to avoid the area.

No other information about this most recent threat is known.

During the first threat Tuesday, Texas State spokesperson told KVUE Tuesday that the student center did not close and classes and university operations were unaffected. Police issued an all-clear shortly afterward.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the student center and Jones Dining Hall were both evacuated at 2 p.m after a reported bomb threat. However, after sweeping through the building, university investigators issued an "all-clear" at 5 p.m., and students were allowed to return back to the buildings.

This is a developing news story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

