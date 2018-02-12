Texas State named one of America's worst colleges for free speech by education rights group

Texas State Bobcats

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has dubbed Texas State University one the worst colleges for free speech in 2018.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization "dedicated to defending liberty, freedom of speech, due process, academic freedom, legal equality, and freedom of conscience on America’s college campuses" chose 10 colleges, which were publicized Monday in no particular order:

- Texas State University (San Marcos, Texas)

- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.)

- Drexel University (Philadelphia, Pa.)

- Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

- Los Angeles Community College District (Los Angeles, Calif.)

- Fordham University (New York, N.Y.)

- Evergreen State College (Olympia, Wash.)

- Albion College (Albion, Mich.)

- Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

- University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, Calif.)

“College administrators, and sometimes even students, are going to greater and greater lengths to justify muzzling expression on campus,” said FIRE Executive Director Robert Shibley. “This type of censorship makes for a sterile environment where lively debate and discussion can’t thrive. The public deserves to know which colleges will defend free expression — and which ones will go to seemingly any length to silence it.”

RELATED:

Passionate testimony to State Senate on free speech at college campuses

'We screwed up': Texas State newspaper cuts ties with writer after 'racist' opinion column

Texas State students urge student body president to resign

In addition to the list, FIRE also issued its first ever "Lifetime Censorship Award" to a university that it said "threatens the free speech rights of its students and faculty so often that it deserves individual infamy." That award was issued to Chicago's DePaul University.

"DePaul earned the 2018 Lifetime Censorship Award in recognition of its decade-long rap sheet of suppressing speech at every turn," FIRE wrote in the report. "From denying recognition to a student organization criticizing marijuana laws, to forcing the DePaul Socialists, Young Americans for Freedom, and College Republicans to pay for security in order to host speakers at their meetings and events, to forbidding a group from using the slogan 'Gay Lives Matter,' DePaul has staked out a leadership position in stifling campus expression."

© 2018 KVUE-TV