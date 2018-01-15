Texas small businesses considering giving raises under new tax law

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - U.S. Senator John Cornyn met with three of Austin's small business owners to discuss the tax reform law that passed in December.

Cornyn met with Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home and Commercial Services, Josh Agrelius of Re-bath of Austin and Robert Mayfield of Wally's Burger Express, to talk about the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" on Monday morning.

The business owners agreed that the tax relief helps them make more investments.

"It has a huge impact and it puts money back in the pockets of the people at ABC," Jenkins said.

This law could also allow them to possibly increase employee benefits and wages.

Sen. Cornyn said he would like to make permanent the new tax law's cuts to the individual tax rates.

“Given the nature of the technical restrictions of the budget reconciliation process, we couldn't do that in December," said Cornyn. "But Bernie Sanders is for it and I'm for it. There's no reason why we can't do that – make the personal tax cuts permanent."

According to a representative from Cornyn's office, more than 100 companies, many of which are headquartered in Texas, have already announced they will give their employees a pay raise or a bonus as a result of the bill.

