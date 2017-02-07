Texas Senate voting on two high profile bills

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
FInstagram for web
-
David Dostie
-
Has Austin lost its weirdness
-
Attorney General's office infested with rodents
-
First Watch of 'Selena' Movie
-
Baylor Coach arrested in prostitution sting
-
Officer-involved shooting in East Austin
-
Sheriff grants teen with special surprise
-
Fans enjoy Super Bowl in Austin
More Stories
-
WATCH: Crews battling 20- to 30-acre fire in Travis CountyFeb. 7, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Texas Senate approves ethics bill before vote on…Feb. 7, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic voteFeb. 7, 2017, 11:35 a.m.