Texas remains number one, this time for lightning

June 1 snapshot Kyle Lightning by Christopher Cooksey. (Photo: Submitted by Christopher Cooksey)

TEXAS - Texas is on top once again, and this time it's for lightning.

The world's leader in comprehensive lightning data, Vaisala helps meteorologists develop accurate forecasts to warn viewers of severe weather in a timely manner.

According to the annual report, Texas led the nation with 3.3 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes in 2017. Oklahoma came in second with 1.4 million lightning flashes.

However, Florida has been the national leader of lightning flash density since 2008.

States rounding the top 10 are Louisiana, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Mississippi.

The report is based on Vaisala’s National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN). The report confirms more than 21 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes from more than 100 stations around the U.S.

View the full Vaisala report here.

