Religious leaders speak out on Trump's vow to repeal Johnson Amendment

Some Texas religious leaders are uneasy about a new vow from President Donald Trump to destroy the Johnson Amendment.

In 1954, Lyndon B. Johnson, who was a Texas Senator at the time, introduced a measure preventing churches and other nonprofits that are tax exempt from participating in political campaigns for any candidate. It became known as the Johnson Amendment.

His goal with the measure was to take down a political opponent who had the backing of nonprofit groups.



"The fact that the money was going to his opponent was a concern he had, but it did constraint him in the future,” said Jeremi Suri, LBJ School of Public Affairs at UT. “When running for Senate and President there after, he was not able to collect money from non-profit entities.”



Leaders at the Texas Interfaith Center worry repealing the law would eliminate the separation of church and state.



"We think that religious freedom includes the religious freedom of taxpayers, not to subsidize a point they disagree with,” said Josh Houston, Texas Interfaith Center for Public Policy.



However, another religious group, Texas Values, calls President Trump's idea a way to restore free speech.

“We are very encouraged by the Free Speech Fairness Act which restores free speech to churches and nonprofits. Texans saw first-hand how government tried to silence churches on moral issues in 2014 when the former Mayor of Houston subpoenaed 5 pastors for speaking against a dangerous ordinance that allowed men into women’s restrooms. Churches in Texas and the rest of the nation should be free to speak on all aspects of life, including political issues, without fear of their tax-exempt status being revoked. We look forward to seeing this important legislation become law,” said Nicole Hudgens, Policy Analyst for Texas Values Action.

At the same time, getting rid of the law is not just about freedom, but also money.



"My concern is that we already have too much money in politics, and our institutions are already getting corrupted by too much money, so the restrictions we have on certain kinds of money should be kept in place and be applied to democrats and republicans,” said Suri.

A poll from Lifeway shows 79 percent of Americans disagree with this statement:

"It is appropriate for pastors to publicly endorse political candidates, during church service."

However, President Trump has not yet outlined any specifics on how he plans to curb the possibility of corruption within churches and government if he does indeed work to get rid of the Johnson Amendment.

