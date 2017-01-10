Texas Rangers to seek indictment of Rep. Dawnna Dukes

Rep. Dawnna Dukes. (Photo: http://www.house.state.tx.us)

AUSTIN - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office confirms Texas Rangers will ask a grand jury to indict state Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) on allegations she misused her staff.

The district attorney’s office said Rangers will present the case the afternoon of Jan. 17. Dukes announced in September she would resign in January, but was sworn in Tuesday for a 12th term in the Texas Legislature.

The State Auditor’s Office began the investigation in 2016 after her then-chief of staff asked whether it was legal for Dukes to ask her staff to work on a festival she helped create years ago.

