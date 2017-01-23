Texas puppy takes to Facebook to reunite with siblings

In desperate need of a play date with his long lost puppy siblings, Frito “has taken to Facebook.” (Photo: Texas Humane Heroes)

AUSTIN - When a puppy named Frito found his forever home back in October 2015, he was separated from his six other adorable siblings: Domino, Snow, Raven, Cali, Buddy and Aspen.

In desperate need of a play date with his long lost puppy siblings, Frito “has taken to Facebook.”

The Texas Humane Heroes posted on Facebook a photo of Frito standing beside a paw-written sign in the hopes of “getting together the cutest reunion Austin has ever seen."

And it appears Frito is on his way to fulfilling his dream. One person commented on the post saying Raven is in.

Do you recognize any of those pups? Go here to let them know!

