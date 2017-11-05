Texas politicians, President Trump react to mass shooting at Sutherland Springs church

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS - As details of a mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church begins to unfold, Texas politicians and the president are offering prayers and assistance as needed.

Officials confirmed to the Associated Press that more than 20 people were killed in the attack, and KENS 5 confirmed several dead are children.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott said, "While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act."

He tweeted that he is in route to Sutherland Springs to speak with affected families, law enforcement, and city officials. He's expected to make a public statement on the incident Sunday.

I’m in route to #SutherlandSprings to meet with families, local, state & federal officials, and a public briefing to follow. #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Attorney General Ken Paxton said similar sentiments in his statement and even offered to assist first responders.

“The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting," Paxton said.

President Donald Trump offered his prayers as well to the victims affected by this tragedy. He tweeted, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

