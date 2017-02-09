Texas Pastors release opposing opinions on ' bathroom bill'

AUSTIN - The hotly contested Senate Bill 6, commonly known as the bathroom bill, was the topic of discussion Thursday among Texas Pastors. Two different groups of faith leaders put out two very different messages about the bill.

The Texas Pastor Council (TXPC) hosted a policy summit Thursday; something they've done since 2009. The Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and other lawmakers were there but the media was not allowed inside the conference.

The TXPC later released the following statement affirming its support of the bathroom bill:

Pastors representing a diversity of ethnic and denominational backgrounds from much of Texas gathered Thursday in Austin for a Texas Pastor Policy Summit hosted by Texas Pastor Council to hear from state elected officials and a number of issues experts. This is the fifth legislative session that TXPC has hosted the conference which featured Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, several legislators and speakers on a variety of issues.

A central issue at the summit was SB 6, the “Texas Privacy Act” sponsored by Senator Lois Kohlkorst and a top priority of Lt. Governor Patrick. TXPC spokesman Rev. Dave Welch, also one of the “Houston Five” pastors whose sermons were subpoenaed by the City of Houston, stated that,

“SB 6 simply assures that no city, county or Independent School District may adopt policies that allow a person to use the restroom, shower, locker room or changing facility of the opposite biological sex in government-owned and operated buildings, or force businesses or contractors to do so. That is not only reasonable, it has become necessary.”

Pastor Willie Davis, one of the leaders of Houston Area Pastor Council, was very involved in the defeat of Mayor Annise Parker’s city ordinance that would be disallowed under SB 6.

“We proved that these ordinances create unequal rights for a tiny few who are broken and hurting that, instead of pointing them toward hope and healing, trample on the safety, privacy and freedom of our women and children.”

He added that passing SB 6 is an extension of the principles of the Civil Rights movement.

“Equal protection means exactly that and we must keep all Texas women and children from suffering the violation of their privacy and safety that American Blacks fought to eliminate. It is offensive to compare gender confusion with race.”

The claim by Texas Association of Business that passing SB 6 would hurt the Texas economy elicited a chuckle from Rev. Welch.

“We were warned by Mayor Parker and her cronies behind Houston’s ordinance that we would lose the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four and conventions would cancel. None of that happened. It is an absolute red herring and why TAB has become a puppet of the LGBTQIA movement is a mystery.”

Pastor Steve Branson of San Antonio concluded by assuring that these pastors of every color and every corner of Texas will hold the legislature accountable.

“This is simple. The legislature will either protect decency, safety and freedom for all Texans equally by passing SB 6, or bow to radical liberalism that does not reflect the Texas we love. We believe they will do what is right.”

Senate Bill 6 will require people use restrooms according to the sex on their birth certificate in government buildings, public schools and public universities. It also prohibits cities from passing anti-discrimination ordinances.

The group Texas Believes held a news conference Thursday at the First United Methodist Church to address the bill, but with a much different message.

"We believe in the separation of Church and State," said Dr. Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas, Senior Pastor, of the Cathedral of Hope of Dallas. "But more than that we believe in the separation of Church and hate," he exclaimed as the crowd applauded.

Texas Believes is made up of pastors from various religions from across the state. They said they gathered Thursday to take a stand.

"For those who support these attempts to legalize discrimination based on religion and call themselves Christian, please stop. You don't get it," said Rev. David Wynn, Pastor of Agape Metropolitan Community Church Fort Worth



"It occurred to me that there's a special history around bathrooms isn't there," Rev. Valda Jean Combs, a preacher at Brentwood Baptist Church in Houston, asked the crowd as she talked about the segregation of Blacks.

"The hatred only moves around," she added, "it doesn't go away unless we make it go away."

While supporters of the bill say it's about protecting women and children, opponents say it just discriminates against the transgender community.

For Reverend David Wynn, it's personal.

"I'm also a transgender man," he told the crowd. "And that means I was born female body and raised female, but I always knew I was male."

Wynn made the transition in 2003 and his driver license lists him as a man.

"So let me go on record as saying as a Christian, transgender, Texan, when I go to a public bathroom, I just need to pee," he said as the crowd laughed.

Wynn fears compliance of SB6 will only put people in danger.

"When transgender women and children and men go into public bathrooms, the ones that are congruent to their gender identity, they are the most vulnerable person in that facility."

"While the Lieutenant Governor wants to create the illusion that transgender women, in particular, are racing to get into public bathrooms, the sad truth is they avoid them like the plague."

Wynn said that also applies to transgender children who go all day at school without drinking water so they won't have to use the restroom.

The pastors also pointed out there is already legislation that makes it illegal to assault someone in a restroom.

Only one thing remains certain about the legislation and that is we can expect to hear more about it as the legislature continues.

