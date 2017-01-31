Western Union agrees to wire fraud settlement; 39K Texans eligible for restitution

AUSTIN - Approximately 39,000 Texans are eligible to receive restitution from a settlement reached between the Justice Department and Western Union, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Tuesday.

The deal involves 49 states and the District of Columbia, and followed “an investigation into complaints by people who used Western Union’s wire transfer service to send money to third parties who were involved in schemes to defraud them.” Paxton’s office said Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to a fund from which the DOJ will provide refunds to wire fraud victims nationwide.

“This settlement serves as a cautionary tale that scam artists are always looking for new ways to fool people into wiring them money, including schemes purportedly involving family members, romantic interests, lotteries and contests,” Attorney General Paxton said in a release. “Western Union has agreed to establish an anti-fraud program, which should help ensure consumers can safely wire funds and avoid being ripped off by crooks.”

Western Union also agreed to the following in the settlement:

- Anti-fraud warnings on forms that consumers use to wire money;

- Mandatory and appropriate training and education for Western Union’s agents about fraud-induced wire transfers;

- Heightened anti-fraud procedures when warranted by circumstances such as increased fraud complaints;

- Due diligence checks on Western Union agents who process money transfers;

- Monitoring of Western Union agent activity related to prevention of fraud-induced money transfers; and

- Prompt and appropriate disciplinary action against Western Union agents who fail to follow required protocols concerning anti-fraud measures.

California was the only state who did not participate in the settlement.

