Third mosque kicked out and reported alleged Denver shooter

The leader of a Dallas-area mosque tells KVUE he kicked out and reported Joshua Cummings, the man charged with shooting and killing a security guard in Denver on Jan. 31.

Cummings is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. His next court date is March 3.

Prior to the shooting, Cummings was reported to federal authorities at least three times for his extreme views and intense behavior. When Cummings lived in Austin he was kicked out of a mosque and reported to Homeland Security.

A Denver mosque reported a similar incident to the FBI in December.

Now Islamic Center of Irving Imam Dr. Zia Shiekh tells KVUE he reported Cummings to federal authorities too.

"It wasn't anything that he did in particular, but things he said," he said. "The mindset he had. That any person that kind of argued with him or had a different opinion than him is not a believer."

Shiekh told KVUE Cummings told the community he thought it was permissible to fight and kill people who were not "believers." He recalls when federal authorities came to interview Cummings.

"There was really not enough for them to go on and to prosecute him, because he didn't have much of a record," Shiekh said. "The only thing was what he said and obviously that could be protected by free speech. So there was nothing that they could arrest him for."

