Texas Supreme Court takes up spousal benefits case

AUSTIN - After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down bans on gay marriage, couples rushed to courthouse nationwide to exchange their vows.

For employees of cities like Houston and Austin, the ruling also secured employment benefits for their spouses. But now the Texas Supreme Court, reversing an earlier decision, will take up a case that could put those benefits in jeopardy.

Just months after overwhelmingly rejecting to hear the case, the Texas Supreme Court changed course Friday, opting to accept a challenge to spousal benefits of same-sex couples.

"I will express that I was surprised... and somewhat saddened," said Chuck Smith, CEO of Equality Texas.

In September, the court ruled 8-1 against taking the hearing. The reversal leads Smith to believe the decision is based on politics - not policy.

"It looks like our Supreme Court, which is an elected body, is bowing to political pressure which has been applied since this past October," Smith said.

The challenge is centered around the 2015 Obergefell decision. In it, the U-S Supreme Court ruled the 14th Amendment required states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and honor out-of-state same-sex marriage licenses.

David Walls, Director of Operations for Texas Family Values, disagrees with Smith - arguing the case was accepted based on its legal strength.

"The Supreme Court marriage decision on this issue was on marriage licenses. The issue of taxpayer-funded spousal benefits is a different issue," Walls said. "This case is about ensuring the rule of law is still upheld in the state of Texas and ensuring justice for Houston taxpayers who have been illegally forced to fund same-sex benefits in violation of the law."

"No one is trying to argue that there is a constitutional right to employee benefits," argues Smith. "But the reality is that any entity that offers spousal benefits must do so on a fair and equal basis."

In October, dozens of state lawmakers and local religious leaders filed an amicus curiae brief requesting the state Supreme Court review their earlier decision.

Walls believes this ruling is based on legal reasons, not legal ones.

Smith said that even in light of the challenge, he did not expect corporations to follow suit and deny associated spousal benefits to same-sex couples.

